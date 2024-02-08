East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team defeats Newark Central

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Central, 62-52, Thursday, Feb. 1, on the road in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

Senior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists; senior guard Eugene Byass had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists; and senior guard Da’maree Dyer had 7 points. Freshman guard James Roberts had 6 points and four rebounds, junior guard Carlyle Adams had 5 points and 10 rebounds and junior guard Ryan English and senior Kyree Fisher each had 4 points.

EOCHS, seeded third, lost to No. 6 seed Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament at home on Saturday, Feb. 3. Barkley had 19 points and three rebounds; Roberts had 12 points and Fisher had 10 points and five rebounds. The Jaguars defeated Seton Hall Prep in both divisional meetings this season. EOCHS moved to 15-5 overall. The Jaguars are 8-3 in the division.

In earlier action, the Jaguars lost to Manasquan, 58-50, Monday, Jan. 29, and lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 70-53, Tuesday, Jan. 30, both at home.