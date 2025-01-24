East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team defeats Orange HS in OHS MLK Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Senior guard Ryan English scored 22 points and sophomore guard James Roberts scored 19 points to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 66-38 win over Orange High School in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday night, Jan. 20, in a Super Essex Conference divisional crossover game.

Roberts added four rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Roberts added three rebounds.

Sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell had 12 points, senior guard Carlyle Adams had five points and six rebounds, and senior guard Amir Rosendary had fourpoints and three rebounds for the EOCHS Jaguars, who won their third straight game to improve to 7-8 on the season.

Sophomore Nathaneal Gravesande had 12 points, senior Gregory Burton had nine points and sophomore Amadou Traore had eight points for the OHS Tornadoes, who had their three-game winning streak end and moved to 7-6 on the season.

In earlier action, The Jaguars defeated a good St. Benedict’s Prep team, 50-49, Thursday, Jan. 16, at SBP in Newark in an SEC–American Division game. St. Benedict’s Prep is ranked No. 16 in the state by NJ.com.

Adams had 10 points, 14 rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals; English had 14 points and three blocked shots; and Roberts had eight points, three rebounds and three assists for the Jaguars, who ended a four-game losing streak with the win.

The Jaguars defeated Franklin High School, 58-28, Saturday, Jan. 18, in an independent game. Roberts had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals; Adams had 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots; English had 11 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals;senior forward Zechariah Lockett had six points and six rebounds; junior guard Tayshon Brown had five points, Caldwell had three pints, fvie assists and two rebounds; and Rosendary posted two points with five rebounds for EOCHS.

The Tornadoes won all three games last week.

Traore had 15 points, five rebounds and six assists; and Burton had 15 points, six rebounds, six steals and five steals to lead Orange to a 60-32 home win over Science Park on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in a Super Essex Confernce-Independence Division game.

Senior Sydney Carrington had 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals; Gravesande had seven points with four rebounds and three assists; senior Ky’Sir Green poseted six points; senior Therry Francois added three points and three rebounds; and freshman David Clemente added two points.

Traore had 21 points with four assists, and Burton scored 19 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in the 56-53 home win over West Essex on Thursday, Jan. 16, in an Independence Division game. Carrington scored 10 points with eight rebounds and Gravesande had four points with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Tornadoes defeated Morristown Beard, 60-51, Saturday, Jan. 18, at home. Green had 19 points, including five 3-pointers and four rebounds; Gravesande had 12 points and 10 rebounds; Carrington had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Burton added 11 points, six rebounds, eight rebounds and four steals.

EOCHS will host Irvington on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. and visit Payne Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.

OHS wil host Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. and host Belleville on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.