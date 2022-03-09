East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys successful 15-9 season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, finished a successful season.

The Jaguars went 15-9 overall on the season. EOCHS, seeded eighth, lost at No. 1 seed Ridgewood, 86-64, in the quarterfinal of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, state tournament.

The key contributors were senior forward Nahum Lewis, senior guards Kaleb Harmon and Michael Baguidy; junior forwards Ebrahim Kaba and Naquan Warren; sophomore guards Eugene Bass and Kaiyri Barkley; and freshman guard Letrell Duncan.