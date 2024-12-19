East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team eyes another strong season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team hopes to have another stellar season.

The Jaguars, under longtime head coach Gabe Baltimore, are coming off a sensational season, finishing as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and going 23-6 overall.

EOCHS lost seven players to graduation and returns two starters – senior Carlye Adams and sophomore James Roberts.

Roberts had a great summer and made the Pangos All-American Camp Top 40, said Baltimore. Roberts’ college recruiting is beginning to pick up. He leads the sophomore guard trio, along with Elijah Caldwell and Stageon King.

The Jaguars lost to Montclair Immaculate Conception, 63-41, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Tyron Collins Tip-Off Showcase at Paterson Kennedy in the season-opener. Roberts had 14 points and six rebounds, and Adams had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Jaguars were scheduled to visit Plainfield on Tueday, Dec. 17, after press time.

EOCHS schedule

Dec. 19: Payne Tech, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: Newark Tech, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: Jingle Bells Jubilee, at former Paterson Catholic, vs. Passaic County Tech, noon.

Dec. 28-29, Jingle Bells Jubilee, opponents and times to be determined.

Jan. 2: West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Roselle, 1 p.m.

Jan. 5: Felician University’s Classic, vs. Thrive Charter (Trenton Catholic), 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Montclair Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: Newark West Side, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: Newark Arts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18: Franklin, 1 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Orange, MLK Jr. Showcase, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: Irvington, 1 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: Essex County Tournament first round.

Feb. 6: Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8: ECT quarterfinal round.

Feb. 11: at Newark Arts, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: St. Benedict’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: ECT semifinal round.

Feb. 18: College Achieve Charter, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: Columbia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: ECT final.

File Photo