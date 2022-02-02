East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team is No. 7 seed in the ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team, seeded seventh, will host a first-round game in the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Jaguars, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, will face the preliminary-round winner between No. 10 seed Bloomfield and No. 26 Barringer.

Seton Hall Prep is the top seed. Immaculate Conception of Montclair is the No. 2 seed. Newark Central is the No. 3 seed, Newark East Side is the No. 4 seed, followed by Caldwell and Columbia, in the 35-team tournament.

The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and the championship game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at sites to be determined.

Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Immaculate Conception won the 2020 ECT title.This is the 75th ECT, which began in 1947.