East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team opens season at 2-0

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Jaguars, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, defeated Newark East Side and Seton Hall Prep to improve to 2-0.

Freshman guard James Roberts led a balanced attack with 18 points as the Jaguars defeated East Side, 64-25, on Dec. 14, in Newark. Senior guard Da’maree Dyer had 12 points with seven steals; senior guard Eugene Byass posted 9 points, eight rebounds and four assists; and junior guard-forward Caryle Adams recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Jaguars defeated Seton Hall Prep, 63-54, in overtime on Dec. 16 at SHP in West Orange. After being outscored, 12-7, in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars regrouped in overtime and outscored SHP, 15-6, to win.

Adams, who was held to 2 points in the first half, finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists. Adams scored 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Senior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 16 points, six rebounds and two assists and Roberts had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

EOCHS will visit Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.