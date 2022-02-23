East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team posts victories; gears up for sectional tournament

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Payne Tech and Montclair in consecutive games last week to improve to 13-7 overall on the season.

Senior 6-foot-4-inch forward Nahum Lewis had 23 points and nine rebounds, and senior 5-foot-11-inch guard Michael Baguidy had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, to power the Jaguars to a 63-50 win at Payne Tech on Monday, Feb. 14, in Newark. Sophomore 5-foot-11 guard Kaiyri Barkley had 9 points; sophomore 6-foot guard Eugene Byass had 9 points, nine assists and six rebounds; senior 5-foot-10 guard Kaleb Harmon had 7 points and seven rebounds; and junior 6-foot-5 forward Ebrahim Kaba had 5 points and three rebounds.

Lewis scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out three assists, and Harmon had 15 points, three assists and three rebounds, in the 60-54 win at Montclair on Thursday, Feb. 17. Byass collected 11 points, six assists, two steals and two rebounds; freshman 6-foot-1 guard Letrell Duncan posted 9 points; and Kaba recorded 3 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Jaguars, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 seed North Star Academy in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Ridgewood and No. 16 seed Columbia in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2.