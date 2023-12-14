East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team returns solid group

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team has a solid returning group this season, looking

to build on last year’s 13-11 overall record (5-7 in the Super Essex Conference–American Division).

Under sixth-year head coach Gabe Baltimore, the Jaguars will be led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Kaiyri Barkley. Last season, Barkley averaged a team-leading 16.8 points per game and averaged 5 rebounds a game, earning all–Super Essex Conference–American Division first team honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Other returning seniors are 5-8 guard Da’maree Dyer, 6-1 guard Eugene Byass, 6-3 guard-forward Gavin Jones, 6-1 guard-forward Rashan Sampson and 6-2 forward Melvin Okere.

Dyer started at point guard last year and was one of the team’s steals leaders, averaging 2 steals a game.

Byass didn’t play last year, but averaged 9 points and five assists per game as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, earning all–SEC–Liberty Division second team honors.

Jones was a key contributor last year as a sixth man, averaging 7 points per game, while Sampson and Okere were role players.

The key returning juniors are 6-4 guard-forward starter Caryle Adams, who averaged 8 points and six rebounds a game last year, 6-2 guard Ryan English and 6-2 guard-forward Amir Rosendary.

The top newcomers will be 6-3 senior guard Kyree Fisher and 5-11 freshman guard James Robers. Other additions who moved up from the JV are 6-4 junior forward Zechariah Lockett, 6-6 junior forward-center Angel Garibito-Sanchez and 5-10 junior guard Cody Poole.

The Jaguars will tip off the season at Newark East Side on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Dec. 16: at Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Arts, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27: Holiday tournament, vs. Paterson Kennedy, at old Paterson Catholic, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 28: Holiday tournament, opponent to be determined, at Old Paterson Catholic

Dec. 29: Holiday tournament final, if EOCHS wins on Dec. 27.

Jan. 2: vs. Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4: vs. Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Payne Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Manasquan, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: at West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Paterson Eastside, 1 p.m.