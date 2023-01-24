East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team seeks strong ECT run

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Jaguars received the No. 5 seed and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.

The Jaguars gave a good effort despite losing to a strong Seton Hall Prep team 56-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at SHP in West Orange. Gavin Jones had 15 points, Kaiyri Barkley had 13 points and five rebounds, Joshua Richards had 8 points and four rebounds, and Raheem Stewart had 6 points for East Orange Campus.

EOCHS lost to Newark Arts High School 50-42 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at home. Barkley had 14 points; Jones had 12 points; Richards had 4 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; Rashan Sampson had 4 points and six rebounds; and Stewart had 4 points for the Jaguars, who moved to a 7-7 overall record on the season.