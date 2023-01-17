East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team tops Orange HS

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Orange High School 55-42 in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday, Jan. 16.

The EOCHS Jaguars, after losing their first five games of the season, have won seven games in a row to improve to 7-5 on the season. The OHS Tornadoes had their three-game winning streak end and moved to 6-8 on the season.

Kaiyri Barkley had 14 points and three rebounds, Carlyle Adams had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Gavin Jones had 11 points, and Da’maree Dyer had 7 points and three rebounds to lead the Jaguars.

For the Tornadoes, Gregory Burton had 26 points, Natche Aguste had 5 points and nine rebounds, Randy Gayot had 5 points, Jasir Calloway 4 points, Matt Chaury added 2 points and three rebounds, and A’juwan Tiggs had three rebounds.

In earlier action last week, the Jaguars defeated Newark West Side High School 51-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Barkley had 26 points and eight rebounds; Joshua Richards had 10 points and eight rebounds; Adams had 5 points, five rebounds and three steals; Dyer had 5 points and two assists; and Jones had 5 points and two blocked shots.

Barkley had 26 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Jaguars to a 61-56 win at Newark East Side High School on Thursday, Jan. 12. Adams had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals; Richards had 6 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots; Dyer had 5 points, four rebounds and six assists; Rashan Sampson had 5 points; and Naquan Warren had 3 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Adams had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Dyer had 8 points and five assists in the 38-19 win at West Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Warren had 6 points and seven rebounds, Richards had 4 points and 10 rebounds, and Barkley had 4 points.

The Tornadoes defeated Verona 36-33 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Verona to snap a five-game losing streak. Burton had 21 points, Tiggs had 9 points, Rafee Simmons had 6 points and Auguste had 1 point for Orange.

Burton had 23 points to lead the Tornadoes to a 56-53 home win over Millburn High School on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tiggs had 17 points, Auguste had 7 points, Calloway had 6 points and Joshua Gravesande had 3 points.

Burton scored 24 points, and Simmons had 11 points in the 57-52 home win over Bloomfield on Saturday, Jan. 14. Calloway had 6 points, Gayot had 5 points, Mervin Ross had 3 points, and Tiggs and Auguste each had 2 points.