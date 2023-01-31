East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team tops West Orange in the ECT first round

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated No. 21 seed West Orange High School 39-32 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home.

Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points with eight rebounds and three assists, junior guard Gavin Jones had 11 points with five rebounds, sophomore guard Carlyle Adams had 8 points with five rebounds, senior forward Naquan Warren had 4 points, and senior forward Joshua Richards had 3 points for the EOCHS Jaguars, who improved to 9-8 on the season.

The Jaguars will visit No. 4 seed Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the quarterfinals of the ECT. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep and No. 8 seed Irvington High School in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11, at West Orange High School.

The Jaguars lost at Immaculate Conception of Montclair 67-61 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Barkley had 25 points; Adams had 15 points and five rebounds; junior guard Da’maree Dyer had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals; Richards had 4 points, two assists and two blocks; and junior guard Rashan Sampson, senior forward Raheem Stewart and Warren each had 2 points.

East Orange Campus defeated Saddle River Day School 41-39 on Thursday, Jan. 26, at home. Richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds; Barkley had 8 points, eight rebounds and four assists; Dyer had 8 points; Jones had 7 points and four rebounds; and Adams had 3 points and five rebounds. East Orange snapped a three-game losing streak.