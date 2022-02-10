East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team wins ECT thriller

Bloomfield’s Uma Kalu shoots over Nahum Lewis, No. 13, of East Orange in the ECT first round on Feb. 5.
Bloomfield’s Shayne Hinton lays up a shot as East Orange Campus’ Naquan Warren, No. 24, defends. Other Jaguars, including No. 11 Michael Baguindy, look on.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior forward Nahum Lewis hit a 3-pointer with less than a second left to lift the seventh-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a thrilling 45-44 victory over 10th-seeded Bloomfield in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at EOCHS.

The Jaguars won their third straight game to improve to a 9-5 overall record. They will visit No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. Immaculate Conception defeated No. 18 seed Orange, 63-57, in the first round on Feb. 5. 

Freshman guard Letrell Duncan had 10 points, senior guard Kaleb Harmon had 8 points, junior forward Ebrahim Kaba had 6 points, senior guard Michael Baguidy had 5 points, and sophomore guard Eugene Byass had 3 points for the Jaguars.

In earlier action, the Jaguars defeated Payne Tech, 56-46, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Lewis had 18 points and 11 rebounds; Harmon had 14 points and four rebounds; and Byass had 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. EOCHS improved to 6-3 in the division.

Kaba had 19 points and Lewis had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the 73-30 home win over Newark Lab on Thursday, Feb. 3, in a nonconference game. Duncan had 13 points, and junior forward Naquan Warren had 10 points and five rebounds. Byass had 3 points and 11 assists, senior guard Kelby Aldas had 6 points, and Baguidy had 4 points. 

To view the ECT bracket, click on the link:

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2022-ECT-Boys-Basket-bracket-Quarters.pdf

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

