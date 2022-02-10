East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team wins ECT thriller

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior forward Nahum Lewis hit a 3-pointer with less than a second left to lift the seventh-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a thrilling 45-44 victory over 10th-seeded Bloomfield in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at EOCHS.

The Jaguars won their third straight game to improve to a 9-5 overall record. They will visit No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. Immaculate Conception defeated No. 18 seed Orange, 63-57, in the first round on Feb. 5.

Freshman guard Letrell Duncan had 10 points, senior guard Kaleb Harmon had 8 points, junior forward Ebrahim Kaba had 6 points, senior guard Michael Baguidy had 5 points, and sophomore guard Eugene Byass had 3 points for the Jaguars.

In earlier action, the Jaguars defeated Payne Tech, 56-46, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Lewis had 18 points and 11 rebounds; Harmon had 14 points and four rebounds; and Byass had 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. EOCHS improved to 6-3 in the division.

Kaba had 19 points and Lewis had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the 73-30 home win over Newark Lab on Thursday, Feb. 3, in a nonconference game. Duncan had 13 points, and junior forward Naquan Warren had 10 points and five rebounds. Byass had 3 points and 11 assists, senior guard Kelby Aldas had 6 points, and Baguidy had 4 points.

To view the ECT bracket, click on the link:

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2022-ECT-Boys-Basket-bracket-Quarters.pdf

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon