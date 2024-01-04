East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team wins holiday title

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Jaguars improved to 5-1 after beating both Paterson Kennedy High School and Montclair High School to win the Quad 1 championship at the Jingle Bells Jubilee at the old Paterson Catholic site.

Freshman guard James Roberts scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as East Orange took a 31-24 halftime lead en route to beating Paterson Kennedy, 64-43, on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Junior forward Carlyle Adams (eight rebounds, two assists) scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, when EOCHS outscored Kennedy, 33-19.

Senior guard Kaiyri Barkley (10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists) and senior guard Eugene Byass (8 points, seven rebounds, five assists) helped round out a balanced attack

In the championship, Byass had 16 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 49-45 win over Montclair on Friday, Dec. 29. Adams had 18 points and eight rebounds.

The following are upcoming EOCHS games:

Jan. 4: vs. Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Payne Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Manasquan, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: at West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Paterson Eastside, 1 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Gabe Baltimore