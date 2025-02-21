East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team wins three straight games

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Arts, St. Benedict’s Prep and West Side, all from Newark, in consecutive games to improve to 13-11 on the season.

The Jaguars defeated Arts, 53-47, at Arts on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Sophomore guard James Roberts had 16 points and senior guard/forward Carlyle Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jaguars. Sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell also had 11 points and senior guard Ryan English had seven points for EOCHS, who led 30-29 at halftime and outscored Arts, 14-9, in the third quarter to extend the lead to 44-38.

Roberts had 26 points and seven rebounds in the 53-49 home win over St. Benedict’s Prep on Thursday, Feb. 13, in an SEC–American Division game. Junior guard Tayshon Brown had eight of his 11 points in the third quarter, when EOCHS outscored them, 14-10. English had 10 points. The Jaguars won both divisional meetings with St. Benedict’s Prep this season.

Roberts had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists; and Adams posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals in the 82-53 home win over West Side on Saturday, Feb. 15, in an SEC crossover divisional game. Senior guard/forward Amir Rosendary had 10 points and four rebounds; English had nine points, three assists and three steals; Brown had nine points on three 3-pointers with two rebounds; junior guard Bashir Lucas had seven points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal; Caldwell had six points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals; senior forward Zechariah Lockett recorded six points, three rebounds and two steals; and junior forwards Davion Cantzater and Ubayo Aly each had two rebounds.

The Jaguars were scheduled to host College Achieve Paterson on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after press time, and will host Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in the final regular-season game.

EOCHS will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1 Group 4 state tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 27. Last season, the Jaguars lost at Ridgewood in the Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship game.