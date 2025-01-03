East Orange Campus HS boys basketball wins Jingle Bells Jubilee title

EAST ORANGE/PATERSON, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Passaic County Tech and Hackensack to win the quad 2 championship at the Jingle Bells Jubilee at the old Paterson Catholic High School. It marked the second straight year that the Jaguars won the Jingle Bells Jubilee title.

Sophomore guard James Roberts had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals; sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals; senior Ryan English scored 10 points; sophomore guard Stageon King had eight points and senior guard/forward Amir Rosendary had six points, four steals and three rebounds to lead the Jaguars past Passaic County Tech, 67-31, Friday, Dec. 27.

Roberts scored 22 points with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals; and senior guard/forward Carlyle Adams had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the 57-44 win over Hackensack on Sunday, Dec. 29. King had seven points, five rebounds and three steals; Rosendary had six points, six rebounds and three steals; and Caldwell had four points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

The Jaguars improved to 2-4 on the season. They lost close games to Plainfield, 68-65, Dec. 17; on the road, and Payne Tech, 55-51, Dec. 19, at home.

EOCHS head coach Gabe Baltimore was proud of his team after a tough start to the season. “We’ve been struggling with inexperience, started 0-4, two games we gave away, so it was good to see them pick up two wins,” Baltimore said.