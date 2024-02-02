East Orange Campus HS boys hoops advances to ECT quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seed East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team used a balanced attack to defeat No. 14 seed Newark East Side, 53-36, Saturday, Jan. 27, at home, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Amir Rosendary had 13 points and four rebounds, Carlyle Adams had 12 points and 10 rebounds and James Roberts had 12 points to lead the Jaguars. Kairyi Barkley had 6 points and four rebounds, Eugene Byass had 2 points seven assists and four rebounds and Da’maree Dyer, Gavin Jones, Kyree Fisher and Cody Poole each had 2 points for EOCHS.

The Jaguars will host sixth-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 3. It will be the third meeting between the two Super Essex Conference-American Division teams, with EOCHS winning both meetings.

In previous action, the Jaguars defeated Clifton High School, 73-54, at home on Thursday, Jan. 25, in a non-conference game. Byass had 22 points, four rebounds and four assists; Adams had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks; Barkley had 10 points and five rebounds; and Roberts added 11 points and three rebounds.

The Jaguars were 14-of-20 on 3-point field goals.