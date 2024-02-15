East Orange Campus HS boys hoops continues winning ways

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team won two straight games, defeating Livingston High School and Newark West Side High School to improve to 17-5 on the season.

The Jaguars defeated Livingston, 72-42, Monday, Feb. 5, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game at home. Freshman guard James Roberts had 21 points; senior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 17 points; senior guard Eugene Byass had 8 points, 10 assists and six rebounds; junior guard Carlyle Adams posted 8 points and 10 rebounds; junior guard Ryan English scored 6 points; and senior guard Kyree Fisher and senior forward Melvin Okere each had 5 points.

Barkley scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds and Roberts had 11 points and three rebounds to lead EOCHS to a 73-44 home win over Newark West Side on Thursday, Feb. 8, in a SEC–American Division game.

Junior guard Amir Rosendary had 10 points, senior guard Da’maree Dyer and Fisher each had 7 and Byass had 6, seven assists and four steals.