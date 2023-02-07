East Orange Campus HS boys hoops falls in the county quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team lost at Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 72-54 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals; sophomore guard Carlyle Adams had 15 points and four rebounds; junior guard Gavin Jones had 8 points with five rebounds; senior forward Joshua Richards had 7 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals; and junior guard Da’maree Dyer had 6 points with six rebounds and two assists for the EOCHS Jaguars, who lost their second straight game following a three-game winning streak, to move to a 10-10 overall record on the season.

In earlier action, Barkley had 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists, and Adams had 10 points and three rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 47-42 home win over Newark Central High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Sophomore guard Ryan English had 4 points, Richards had 4 points and seven rebounds, and Dyer had 3 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals for the Jaguars.

East Orange Campus lost at Westfield 46-34 on Wednesday, Feb. 1.