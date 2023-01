EAST ORANGE, NJ — After starting 0-5 on the season, the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated College Achieve Paterson 59-15 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic High School.

Kaiyri Barkley had 17 points and six rebounds, Gavin Jones had 14 points, Carlyle Adams had 8 points, Da’maree Dyer had 6 points and six assists, and Joshua Richards had 5 points and 11 rebounds to lead the EOCHS Jaguars.