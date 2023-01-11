East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team enjoys win streak

EAST ORANGE, NJ — After an 0-5 start to the season, the East Orange Campus boys basketball team won three straight games.

The EOCHS Jaguars defeated Newark Central High School 57-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Kaiyri Barkley scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Jaguars. Gavin Jones had 13 points and four rebounds; Carlyle Adams had 7 points and six rebounds; Joshua Richards had 6 points, 11 rebounds and three assists; Da’maree Dyer had 3 points, eight assists and four steals; and Rashan Sampson had 2 points and four rebounds.

The Jaguars then defeated Payne Tech 53-39 on Saturday, Jan. 7, in an SEC crossover game for their third win in a row to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the division on the season. Barkley had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals; Adams had 12 points and 15 rebounds; and Sampson had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dyer had 3 points and eight rebounds, and Richards had 2 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

EOCHS defeated College Achieve Paterson 59-15 for its first win of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic.

The Jaguars will visit Newark East Side on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.; West Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.; and Seton Hall Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.