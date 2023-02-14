East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team eyes strong tourney run

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team seeks a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The EOCHS Jaguars, seeded 11th, will visit No. 6 seed Clifton High School in the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Ridgewood High School and No. 14 seed Passaic High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded school.

The Jaguars defeated West Side High School of Newark 73-70 on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at West Side to improve to an 11-10 record on the season.

Junior Kaiyri Barkley had 21 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals; and junior Gavin Jones had 10 points with two rebounds and two blocks to lead the Jaguars. Senior Joshua Richards had 10 points with 21 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals; sophomore Carlyle Adams had 10 points with four rebounds; senior Naquan Warren had 7 points with six rebounds and three assists; senior Raheem Stewart had 7 points with two rebounds; junior Rashan Sampson had 6 points with two rebounds; and junior Da’maree Dyer had 2 points with five assists for EOCHS.