East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team gains No. 3 seed in ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, is enjoying a fantastic season this winter.

The Jaguars’ stellar play has been rewarded as they received the No. 3 seed in the 77th Essex County Tournament. They will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 27, against the winner between No. 14 seed Newark East Side and No. 19 seed Newark West Side, which was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25.

Immaculate Conception, of Montclair, is the No. 1 seed.

St. Benedict’s Prep is the No. 2 seed. The Newark-based team is back in the ECT for the first time since 1993.

The ECT consists of a record 41 teams.

The quarterfinals will take place Saturday, Feb. 3, at the higher-seeded schools. The semifinals will take place at West Orange High School on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The final is Saturday, Feb. 17, at Essex County College in Newark at 3 p.m.

The Jaguars defeated Newark East Side and Seton Hall Prep to extend their winning streak to nine games and improve to 12-1 overall and 7-1 in the Super Essex Conference–American Division.

Carlyle Adams had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists; and Kaiyri Barkley had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead EOCHS to a 61-45 home win over East Side on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in a divisional game.

Barkley had 15 points and Adams posted 7 points and 10 rebounds in the 46-39 win over Seton Hall Prep at home on Thursday, Jan. 18, in a divisional game.