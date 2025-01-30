East Orange Campus HS boys hoops tops Irvington, seeks strong Essex County Tournament run

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Irvington High School, 75-69, on Saturday, Jan. 25, for its fourth win in a row to improve to 8-8 overall on the season.

Sophomore guard James Roberts had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists; and senior guard/forward Carlyle Adams had 20 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the EOCHS Jaguars.

Senior guard Ryan English had 17 points and six assists, and senior guard/forward Amri Rosendary had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals for East Orange Campus.

For the IHS Blue Knights, junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 35 points and junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 10 points. IHS lost its third straight game, following a seven-game winning streak, to move to 10-6 overall.

In the previous three games, EOCHS defeated St. Benedict’s Prep, 50-49, Jan. 16; Franklin, 58-28, Jan. 18; and Orange, 66-38, Jan. 20.

EOCHS, seeded sixth, will host the winner between No. 11 seed IHS and No. 22 seed Central in the 78th Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1. IHS will host Central on Thursday, Jan. 30. The loser between IHS and Central will face the winner between No. 27 Cedar Grove and No. 38 Newark Global Studies in the inaugural Essex County Invitational on Feb. 1.