East Orange Campus HS boys hoops tops Montclair, North Bergen

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School and North Bergen High School last week.

The Jaguars defeated Montclair 58-48 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at home in a Super Essex Conference game. Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 26 points and four rebounds; senior forward Joshua Richards had 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks; sophomore guard Carlyle Adams had 8 points and two rebounds; senior forward Raheem Stewart had 5 points and six rebounds; junior guard Gavin Jones had 3 points, two rebounds and two blocks; and senior forward Naquan Warren had 3 points and two rebounds.

Barkley scored 25 points with four assists, three rebounds and two steals to lead the Jaguars to a 68-48 win over North Bergen on Thursday, Feb. 16, at home in a nonconference game. Richards had 12 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals; Jones had 10 points with three rebounds and two blocks; junior guard Da’maree Dyer had 8 points with 10 assists and four steals; Warren had 6 points with three rebounds and two steals; Adams had 3 points with seven rebounds; and Stewart and junior forward Melvin Okere each had 2 points and two rebounds for the Jaguars, who won their third straight game and improved to 13-10 overall on the season.

East Orange Campus, seeded 11th, was scheduled to visit No. 6 seed Clifton High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The victor will face the winner between No. 3 seed Ridgewood High School and No. 14 seed Passaic High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded school.