East Orange Campus HS boys track 4×400 relay team wins at Varsity Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School indoor track-and-field teams competed at the Varsity Classic on Monday, Feb. 6, at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City.

For the boys, the 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 25.48 seconds. The first three legs consisted of sophomores Shakur Taylor, Jordaine Johnson and Tyler Walker. Senior Michael Henderson ran the anchor leg.

In the 200-meter dash, Taylor took third place in 22.60 and sophomore Eijae Hill took 16th place in 23.30.

On the girls side, the 4×400-meter relay team of senior Krissan Vassell, sophomores Jada McBride and Ashalee Lynch, and senior Shadae Cockerhan took sixth place in 4:21.46. Apple Brown, a junior, took seventh place in the 200-meter run in 26.49, and senior Krissan Vassell took 10th place in the 400-meter run in 1:01.71.

The EOCHS teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 10.

The boys team took seventh place overall with 18 points. The 4×400 relay team took second place in 3:32.37. In the 400-meter dash, Taylor took second place in 51.00 and Henderson took sixth place in 52.84. Henderson took sixth place in the 800-meter run in 2:03.31.

The girls team tied for 10th place overall with Bloomfield with 14 points apiece. Senior Quaycian Davis took first place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.32. Brown took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.49.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bennett Center.