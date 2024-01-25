East Orange Campus HS boys track shines at EC Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track and field team enjoyed a stellar showing at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The Jaguars, under head coach Lance Wigfall, finished in third place in the team standings.

The Jaguars took second place in three events: the 4×200-meter relay team in 1 minute, 28.88 seconds, the 4×400-meter relay in 3:23.06 and the 4×800-meter relay in 8:27.22.

In the high jump, Tamir Burney-Laberth tied for first place with Chaas McCoy of West Orange High School at 5 feet, 10 inches; and Davion Clark tied for third place at 5-8 with four other competitors.

On the girls side, EOCHS took fourth place in the 4×200 in 1:49.22 and sixth place in the 4×400 in 4:23.33.

