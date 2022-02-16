East Orange Campus HS boys track team takes second place at section championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School indoor boys track-and-field team finished second overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships held at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Jaguars had 49 team points based on the top six finishes in each event. Ridgewood was first with 62 points.

Senior Chris Amos won the 400-meter dash in 50.99 seconds, and the 4-x-400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 32.44 seconds, to lead the EOCHS Jaguars.

In the 55-meter dash, Amos took second place in 6.62 seconds, senior Geraldo Gibson took third place in 6.65, and senior Javon Soiro took sixth place in 6.80.

Gibson took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 52.81. In the high jump, senior Prince Osagie-Erese and Soiro tied for third place at 5 feet, 8 inches. Senior Sekou Kromah took fifth place in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, one-half inch.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished in eighth place with 20 points. Senior Azariah Christopher won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.88, and senior Kahliyah Smith took second place in the same event in 8.98.

In the 55-meter dash, senior Tasena Stevenson took sixth place in 7.69, and Chrisopher took seventh place in 7.79. The 4-x-400 relay took sixth place in 4:19.26.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 championships on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex.

