East Orange Campus HS boys track team takes third place at Essex County Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team finished in third place in the boys’ team standings at the Essex County Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Jaguars had 33 team points. Seton Hall Prep won the team title with 83 points, and Montclair was second with 41 points, among the 14 scoring schools.

Chris Amos, a senior, won the 55-meter dash in 6.60. Javon Soiro, a senior, took third place in 6.75 in the same event.

The 4-x-400-meter relay team took second place in 3:29.30.

In the high jump, senior Prince Osagie-Erese placed second at 5 feet, 10 inches, and senior Raeden Oliver took fifth place at 5-6.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished ninth in the girls’ team standings with 14 points.

Azariah Christopher, a senior, won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.62; Vegonia Jean-Baptiste, a senior, took fifth place in 9.53 in the same event; and senior Tasena Stevenson placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.08, to account for the Jaguars’ points.