East Orange Campus HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School fall athletes received all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the conference coaches.
Here are the EOCHS athletes honored:
BOYS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: Lowen Gabriel.
- Second team: Devonte Stennett.
- Honorable mention: Helder Rosa.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Colonial Division:
- First team: Kamiya Powell.
- Second team: Nadia Barron and Nyah Herman.
- Honorable mention: Sarah St. Foi.
GIRLS TENNIS
Independence Division:
- First team: Jasiah Valentine and Alyssa Barry.
- Honorable mention:Tawee Abduallah.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Liberty Division:
Boys
- First team: Ryan Exume and Tyler Walker.