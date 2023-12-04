East Orange Campus HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School fall athletes received all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the conference coaches.

Here are the EOCHS athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

First team: Lowen Gabriel.

Second team: Devonte Stennett.

Honorable mention: Helder Rosa.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Colonial Division:

First team: Kamiya Powell.

Second team: Nadia Barron and Nyah Herman.

Honorable mention: Sarah St. Foi.

GIRLS TENNIS

Independence Division:

First team: Jasiah Valentine and Alyssa Barry.

Honorable mention:Tawee Abduallah.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Liberty Division:

Boys