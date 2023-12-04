East Orange Campus HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

By on Comments Off on East Orange Campus HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School fall athletes received all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the conference coaches.

Here are the EOCHS athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

  • First team: Lowen Gabriel.
  • Second team: Devonte Stennett.
  • Honorable mention: Helder Rosa.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Colonial Division:

  • First team: Kamiya Powell.
  • Second team: Nadia Barron and Nyah Herman.
  • Honorable mention: Sarah St. Foi.

GIRLS TENNIS

Independence Division:

  • First team: Jasiah Valentine and Alyssa Barry.
  • Honorable mention:Tawee Abduallah.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Liberty Division:

Boys

  • First team: Ryan Exume and Tyler Walker.

  

East Orange Campus HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →