East Orange Campus HS football players earn all-county honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.

First team offense

Jaiden Stokes, East Orange senior lineman.

EJ Pullins, East Orange senior lineman.

Kyree Fisher, East Orange junior at large.

Second team offense

Irijah Wright, East Orange senior skill position.

BJ Covington, East Orange senior skill position.

Zamir Grissom, East Orange senior lineman.

First team defense

Kasim Cross, East Orange senior linebacker.

Josh Richards, East Orange senior defensive back.

Second team defense

Kymanie Deacon, East Orange senior lineman.

Na’il Johnson, East Orange senior linebacker.

Mike Henderson, East Orange senior defensive back.

Honorable mention

Shakur Taylor, East Orange sophomore.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter and Joe Ragozzino