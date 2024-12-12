East Orange Campus HS football players earn conference accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are the EOCHS honorees:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Shakur Taylor, senior skill (wide receiver).

Shaheem Dezone, senior lineman.

Wazyn King, senior lineman.

Darell James Jr. senior tight end.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Ernst Jeune, senior lineman.

Samaj Toney-El, senior defensive back.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Sa’eed Cole, senior quarterback

Alex Hanks, junior skill (wide receiver).

Robert Minter, junior skill (wide receiver).

Alvins Collin, senior lineman.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Abdoul Kafando, junior linebacker.

HONORABLE MENTION

Quadir Parrish, junior running back/linebacker.

Under second-year head coach John Jacob, the Jaguars this season won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoff championship and finished with a 10-3 record. In the sectional final, the fourth-seeded Jaguars defeated second-seeded and SFC-Freedom Red Division foe West Orange,13-7, on Nov. 15 at West Orange. It marked the program’s third state sectional championship in the current playoff era since 1974. The other titles came in 2007 and 2021.

