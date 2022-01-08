East Orange Campus HS football players earn SEC accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team, which finished a perfect 13-0 season that included the North 1, Group 5, sectional and North, Group 5, regional championships this fall, featured 14 players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors.

First team offense:

Raeden Oliver, senior quarterback.

Damon Phillips, senior skill player.

Josh Richards, junior skill player.

Dieunerst Collin, senior lineman.

First team defense:

Moungue Nyame, senior lineman.

Ahmad Nalls, senior linebacker.

Kyle Louis, senior at-large.

First team special teams:

Geraldo Gibson, senior punter.

Second team offense:

Rahmir Garner, senior lineman.

EJ Pullins, junior lineman.

Second team defense:

Akeerie McFarland, senior lineman.

Sharif Bryan, senior linebacker.

BJ Covington, junior defensive back.

Honorable mention:

Sekou Kromah, senior offensive/defensive lineman.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter.