East Orange Campus HS football players gain SFC divisional accolades

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team, under first-year head coach John Jacob, boasted several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First team offense:

BJ Covington, senior wide receiver.

Irijah Wright, senior running back.

EJ Pullins, senior lineman.

Jaiden Stokes, senior lineman.

First team defense:

Kymanie Deacon, senior lineman.

Kasim Cross, senior linebacker.

Joshua Richards, senior defensive back.

Auco Williams Jr., senior at-large selection.

Second team offense:

Kyree Fisher, junior quarterback.

Michael Henderson, senior wide receiver.

Zamir Grissom, senior lineman.

Second team defense:

Darell James, sophomore lineman.

Na’il Johnson, senior linebacker.

Honorable mention:

Corey Woolridge, junior running back and linebacker.

The Jaguars, with a 3-6 record, will close out the season on Thanksgiving as they host Barringer at 11 a.m. at Paul Robeson Stadium in the annual Thanksgiving Day game. East Orange has not played since losing to Clifton, 17-7, on Friday, Oct. 28, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs at Clifton. Last season, the Jaguars defeated Clifton, 30-24, in triple overtime on a 101-yard fumble return by 2022 graduate Ahmad Nalls in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 state regional final at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium to cap a 13-0 season. East Orange lost to Clifton in this season’s opener, 21-0, on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Clifton.

Barringer is 4-5 on the season. East Orange has defeated Barringer every year since the Thanksgiving Day series resumed in 2009. The series is one of the oldest in the nation and dates back to 1897. East Orange leads the series, 61-39-9.

