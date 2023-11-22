East Orange Campus HS football players garner conference accolades

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Here are the EOCHS Jaguars who were honored:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Kyree Fisher, senior.

Skill – Shakur Taylor, junior.

Lineman – Jontae Walters, senior.

Lineman – Alvin Collins, junior.

DEFENSE

Lineman – Darrell James, junior.

Linebacker – Corey Woolridge, senior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker – Samuel Adekolu, junior.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Skill – Alex Hanks, sophomore.

Lineman – Wazyn King, junior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ernst Jeune, East Orange, junior.

The Jaguars, under second-year head coach John Jacob, were scheduled to face Barringer on Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23, at Schools Stadium in Newark in the final game of the season. EOCHS, which was 2-7 this season entering the Thanksgiving Day game, played their home games at Schools Stadium during the season. Paul Robeson Stadium, the Jaguars’ home stadium, is scheduled to undergo renovations.