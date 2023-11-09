East Orange Campus HS football team defeats West Side, 40-0

NEWARK, NJ —The East Orange Campus High School football team enjoyed a 40-0 victory over Newark West Side High School on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Schools Stadium in Newark in a New Jersey State interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.

The Jaguars improved to 2-7 overall on the season. West Side fell to 1-9.

Senior quarterback Kyree Fisher was electric. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns, both scores to junior wide receiver Shakur Taylor. Fisher also rushed for 146 yards and two scores on just six carries.

Taylor finished with four catches for 120 yards. Sophomore WR Alex Hanks had two catches for 37 yards, junior WR Isaac Mathurin also had two catches for 37 yards, senior WR Kygee Jackson had two catches for 29 yards, and sophomore WR Ahkir Morgan had one catch for 22 yards.

Senior running back Corey Woolridge had six carries for 62 yards, sophomore RB Jahsyr Mayes had four carries for 42 yards and a TD, Mathurin had three carries for 38 yards, sophomore RB JaQuay Chambers had four carries for 31 yards, sophomore RB Shaler Jackson III had one carry for 5 yards and junior QB Sa’eed Cole had one carry for 5 yards.

Defensively, linebacker Woolridge posted 15 tackles, junior defensive back Davion Thomas had three tackles and two interceptions, LB Hanks and senior defensive lineman Jontae Walters each had six tackles, sophomore DB Rashun Lynch and junior DL Alvins Collin each had five tackles, and LB Jackson III, sophomore LB Quadir Parrish, junior LB Darell James Jr. and Abdoul Kafando each had four tackles.

The Jaguars will close out the season on Thanksgiving against Barringer in the teams’ annual Thanksgiving Day series at Schools Stadium. It is one of the oldest series in the nation, dating to 1897. This will be the 111th game between the teams. The series was discontinued for 18 years until it returned in 2009. Since then, the Jaguars have beaten Barringer every year, including shutouts in the last two years.

EOCHS beat Barringer, 49-0, in 2021, after they beat Passaic County Tech to win the North 1, Group 4 state sectional title and before beating Clifton in triple overtime to win the North Jersey, Group 5 state regional title to cap a 13-0 perfect season.

The Jaguars beat Barringer, 38-0, last year.

East Orange leads the series, 62-39-9. East Orange High School and Clifford Scott High School merged to form EOCHS in September 2002.

East Orange and Barringer Old Guard Dinner is set

The East Orange and Barringer Old Guard annual pre-Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at The Galloping Hill, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union. To purchase tickets, call 908-307-6287 or 646-379-9474.