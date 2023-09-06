East Orange Campus HS football team drops season opener against Clifton

NEWARK, NJ — The East Orange High School football team lost to Clifton, 30-12, in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

For the second season in a row, there has been a lot of hype circling around the first game of the season between East Orange Campus and Clifton.

There was no love lost between the two schools after East Orange defeated Clifton in triple overtime in the 2021 season to cap its first undefeated season in over 50 years. Yes, that memory was very evident when Clifton forced the issue last season by taking the first game of last season and later again in the first round of the 2022 North 1, Group 5 state sectional playoffs. So, the motivation for retribution for East Orange Campus to come out swinging early and often was very much on the forefront of all the Jaguars coaches and players’ minds throughout the summer and training camp.

Clifton had already played its first game of the season against the Montclair Mounties, who had defeated the Mustangs, 30-15, in Week 0 in Clifton. So, the Jaguars were chomping at the bit to finally settle this feud once and for all when they took their home game to Newark Schools Stadium. Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange will be under renovation this fall and will only be available for practices. East Orange has an agreement with Barringer High School and the Newark Board of Education to utilize Schools Stadium for all East Orange home games for the remainder of the season.

Clifton took the 25-minute drive down the Garden State Parkway to Schools Stadium expecting a tough game.

Clifton had the ball first after East Orange deferred to the second half. On the first play from scrimmage, Clifton senior RB Devon Stroble took the opening handoff from QB Romelo Tables for 14 yards, but was met immediately by East Orange senior DB Jaron Richards in a hard-crushing tackle. But in light of the play, Richards suffered a high ankle compound fracture to his right leg.

With the loss of Richards, East Orange was extra motivated to set the record straight for its teammate. Upon its first possession, East Orange senior QB Kyree Fisher began to guide his squad from their own 22-yard line, going 78 yards in eight plays and capping the drive with a 26-yard strike to senior WR Jermaine Puryear for a 6-0 lead with 4:04 left in the first quarter.

But Clifton fought back, putting up two touchdowns in the second quarter, thanks to a costly Jaguar fumble on the Clifton 19-yard line. Tables and Stroble went to work from there, driving 81 yards in 11 plays. Clifton capped the drive with a 12-yard passing touchdown from Tables to senior TE Marvin Bailey as the Mustangs took a 7-6 lead.

Tables found senior WR Nate Ceneri over the middle of the Jaguar defensive second level, connecting for a 64-yard pitch-and-catch to stretch the Mustangs’ lead to 14-7 at halftime.

East Orange lost the second-half kickoff as Clifton recovered the onside kick. Clifton continued to be on the attack as Tables flipped a 22-yard strike to Ceneri three plays later to go up 21-6. East Orange took over on the next possession, but found themselves deep in its own territory. An errant snap went over Fisher’s head and found its way out of bounds for a safety, extending Clifton’s lead to 23-6.

East Orange found itself trying to rally in the fourth quarter when Fisher took things in his own hands by hitting junior WR Shakur Taylor twice in a 10-play, 52-yard drive that started late in the third quarter and carried over into the fourth quarter. Fisher finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to cut the Mustang lead to two scores, 23-12.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Ceneri scooped the ball at his own 29-yard line and found an escape hatch through traffic, scoring on a 71-yard kickoff return for the final 30-12 score.

East Orange head coach John Jacob stated that his team didn’t come prepared to play. The focus all summer was the first game against Clifton, but they didn’t play up to their expectations. “We will take the win,” said Clifton head coach Ralph Cinque, “I was truly worried that East Orange would come out against us like we did to them last year. They had every right to do so.” He noted that had East Orange scored again with no time on the clock in the second quarter, he was looking at a truly different game. “They are definitely there; I am just glad we were able to come out with a win,” Cinque said. “I feel sorry for the rest of those on East Orange’s schedule. As for the young man who was injured, we are praying for a speedy recovery.”

Clifton will remain on the road. The Mustangs will travel to Ridgewood High School for a showdown with the Maroons on Friday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

The Jaguars will host a tough Irvington Blue Knights squad on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Schools Stadium at 4 p.m. The Blue Knights are 0-2, losing to South Jersey opponents Camden Eastside and Millville.