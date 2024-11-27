East Orange Campus HS football team falls to Union City in the NJSIAA’s Group 5 state semifinal

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION CITY, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team brought a four-game winning streak when they made the trip to Union City’s Roosevelt Stadium that sits on top of Union City High School in the cold rain with the looming skyline of the Big Apple in the background. Union City has been on a mission to be the new force of the North as they barely escaped Passaic Tech last weekend with a successful 34-29 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey Section 2, Group 5 title defense. Both schools were seeking their first trip to the Group championship at Rutgers University

An East Orange win meant they would play their championship game on December 4 at Rutgers University. A Union City victory meant they will play December 1 at Rutgers University. It was something everyone was looking forward to since the beginning of the season. East Orange was one of the dark horses to shake things up in the Group 5 race and Union City was selected to be one of the top schools to give defending back-to-back Group 5 champs Toms River North a run for their money.

Union City came way with a 42-0 win over EOCHS in the NJSIAA’s Group 5 state semifinal on Friday, Nov. 22.

The Union City Soaring Eagles made Essex County their vacation home as they ran through Irvington, Montclair, Columbia, Orange and Newark East Side. Union City defeated the East Side Red Raiders twice in the midst of their doughnut party, although East Side managed to score in their first meeting.

East Orange defeated rivals Montclair and West Orange after losing to them by a combined score of 26-12 during the regular season. The Jaguars would flip that combined score to 41-21 on their way to the Rooftop. As the game opened East Orange would flex their offensive prowess to start the game after the opening kickoff. QB Sa’eed Cole and RB TyShawn Sewell drove their squad from their 24-yard line like a two-headed turf monster, but as they made their first foray into Soaring Eagles territory, Union City’s defense, led by DB Nathan Fitch, DL Reynaldo Mercedes and LB Nah’Jeer Stokes felt that was enough as they forced Cole to fumble on the Jaguars tenth play of the drive. That gave the Soaring Eagles the ball at their 45 yard line where QB Xavien Rodriguez, RB Mark Boyd and Ja’Zaire Aurelus the opportunity to take advantage of the turnover. East Orange’s defense, led by DL Esa Wittenberg, Alvins Collin, Wazyn King and LB Darell James Jr., had a tough time figuring out Union City’s vaunted Wing T offense as both Boyd and Aurelus gobbled up the yards. Aurelus would close the first drive with a 34-yard gallop to open the scoring 7-0 with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter.

From that point on, the Soaring Eagles found the end zone twice in the second quarter. East Orange DB Samaj Toney-El and Shakur Taylor fell victim to a double-trucking when Union City QB Xavien Rodriguez flipped a quick strike to WR Khalil Sutton for a 31-yard bruising touchdown. East Orange’s defense was able to force a punt, but muffed it, giving the ball back to Union City, who made them pay for the big mistake. Aurelus would score his second touchdown of the night with a 2-yard squirt to the house, giving his team a 21-0 lead at the half.

Union City left the keys in their engine running as they picked up where they left off in the third quarter. Mark Boyd ripped off a 62-yard explosive run, setting up Aurelus’s 4-yard touchdown to go up 28-0. East Orange would find their drive again, but Cole would be sacked for the third time on the evening to turn the ball over on downs after marching to the Union City 15-yard line from their 30-yard line in 13 plays. Union City made quick work on their next possession, going 85 yards in seven plays with Aurelus taking off for a speedy 51-yard touchdown with 38.5 ticks left in the third quarter and a robust 35-0 lead. The Soaring Eagles would close the game with another seven-play, 50-yard march after they recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. RB Jahsiah Espinal would do the honors of getting the final 1 yard dive into end zone for the 42-0 win.

“We didn’t do what we expected to do, that’s play our brand of football,” said East Orange head coach John Jacob to his team after the game. “We’re not going to take that lightly. For the seniors who were freshmen on the 2021 championship team, we congratulate you for making it back to the championship for the first time since then. But for the younger guys, I want you to look at that score and remember it because we are back in the lab after Thanksgiving and Barringer. And yes they are on the clock.”

“Outside Passaic Tech and St. Peter’s Prep, our seniors are 19-0 during the regular season,” said Union City head coach Wil Valdez. “We were prepared for what East Orange was looking to bring. We wanted to play our game our way which was effective and got us the win.” This will be Union City’s first NJSIAA North Jersey Group 5 title game and will play for all the marbles in the playground against Toms River North, who defeated Washington Township 27-10 in the NJSIAA South Group 5 semifinal Friday evening, Nov. 22.

East Orange will face off against Barringer for the 133rd time at Paul Robeson Stadium Thanksgiving Day at 10 am.