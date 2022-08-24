East Orange Campus HS football team gets ready for Clifton in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — It was one of the most suspenseful games in state championship history.

In December 2021, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1 champion East Orange Campus High School football team capped a perfect season when it defeated North Jersey, Section 2 champion Clifton in a 30-24 triple-overtime thriller in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Almost nine months later, the teams will meet again to kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Clifton Stadium at 7 p.m.

In the regional championship game, EOCHS then-senior linebacker Ahmad Nalls returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown to end the game. On the play, Clifton then-senior quarterback Kyle Vellis tried to sneak in from the 1-yard line and lost the ball, which Nalls picked up and returned the other way. Clifton coaches argued that Vellis’ knee was on the ground before he lost the ball. The referees reviewed the play on instant replay and upheld the decision. The Jaguars finished the season with a 13-0 record.

Clifton coaches and players were irate. In the days after the game, Clifton fans felt they were robbed and went on social media to express that sentiment.

John Jacob, who was in his second year as the EOCHS offensive coordinator last season, is now the Jaguars head coach after taking over for Rae Oliver, who stepped down after five seasons.

Jacob said his team is looking forward to facing Clifton in the season opener.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Jacob said in an interview with the Record-Transcript as his team was getting ready to host Plainfield in a preseason scrimmage at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange on Saturday morning, Aug. 20. “They are an outstanding opponent. We have tremendous respect for them. Our squad fully understands that they are going to be a highly motivated team, and they are a very good team. We’re excited for the challenge.”

EOCHS seniors BJ Covington, EJ Pullins, Jaiden Stokes, Joshua Richards and Kyree Fisher also expressed excitement and motivation for the season opener.

Covington, a wide receiver, said he and his teammates are ready for the challenge.

“I think they are definitely a worthy, hungry opponent who is definitely coming in strong,” Covington said about Clifton. “We are not underestimating anybody. What we did the season before, doesn’t matter. We’re going in for an entirely new goal and coming in strong. We are going to stay humble and do what we have to do.”

Pullins and Stokes, both two-way linemen, echoed those sentiments.

“They are a good opponent,” Pullins said. “I am ready to face them again.”

“The past was the past, and all I am worried about is the future,” Stokes said. “I know they are going to give us our best game, and we are going to give them our best game, and we’re going to see what happens there.”

In the regional final, Richards, a wide receiver who gave a verbal commitment to the University of Maryland this summer, caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from then-senior quarterback Raeden Oliver, the then-coach’s son, late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17-17 and send it to overtime. In the second overtime, Richards scored on a 14-yard TD pass from Oliver to give the Jaguars a 24-17 lead. Clifton answered with a touchdown to force a third overtime.

Richards would like to score some touchdowns against Clifton again in the season opener. But to Richards, the most important goal is to win the game.

“That’s always the goal to get into the end zone, but I would be good with the W,” said Richards. “As long as we win, that’s all that matters to me. They are definitely a good opponent. They gave us a good run last year. It was a great game, and I know they are going to come in (motivated) because they feel like they got robbed, but we’re focused and ready.”

Fisher is the new starting quarterback after transferring from Parsippany High School. He can’t wait to face Clifton.

“I wasn’t here last year, but I am not scared, I’m ready,” Fisher said. “I’m ready to play Clifton. I know they are hungry and we are hungry.”

Nalls is attending Kent State University in Ohio, where he is continuing his football career on an athletic scholarship. Raeden Oliver is at Rutgers University.

Two weeks prior to last season’s regional final, the Jaguars defeated Passaic County Tech, 35-7, to win North 1, Group 5 state sectional championship at Robeson Stadium. It was their second state sectional championship since the current playoff format was instituted in 1974. Their first sectional title came in 2007 when they defeated Montclair in the North 1, Group 4 final at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford.

This season, the state playoffs will be played down to Group state champions for the first time ever.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino.