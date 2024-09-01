East Orange Campus HS football team hungry for success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team last season had the unfortunate task of playing its games away from home, as Paul Robeson Stadium was undergoing renovations.

The Jaguars are excited to be back home this season, with a brand new field.

“The kids are excited,” said third-year head coach John Jacob. “They deserve it.”

This year’s team has a lot of young, but experienced players, looking to improve on last year’s 3-7 record. The Jaguars had a plethora of sophomore and junior starters a year ago.

EOCHS will look to replace graduated Kyree Fisher, who started at quarterback for the past two seasons and made the first team on the All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division and All-Essex County last year. Fisher also played in the annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South Classic in June at Kean University in Union.

Senior Sa’eed Cole and sophomore Zachary Conception were vying for the starting quarterback role.

Jacob said the offense will look to be efficient and move the chains with a dynamic group.

The Jaguars have several talented playmakers on offense, led by senior receiver Shakur Taylor, a first-team all-division player last year. Other experienced receivers are seniors Isaac Mathurin and Samaj Toney-El, and juniors Alex Hanks and Robert Minter.

Senior tight end DJ James is another strong target.

Seniors Ernst Jeune and Jaquay Chambers and juniors Abdoul Kafando, Quadir Parrish, Shaler Jackson and Tyshawn Sewell also return and will look to make plays on offense.

The offensive line is experienced and boasts excellent size, led by seniors Alvins Collins (5-foot-10, 290); Standley Petidor (6-4, 361), Wazyn King (6-3, 249) and Christian Russell (6-1, 260) and junior Shaheem Dezonie (6-2, 295).

On defense, the Jaguars boast a smart, aggressive group, said Jacob. The leaders on defense will be James, Hanks and Parrish at the linebacker spots, and Minter at cornerback.

The keys to the season will be minimizing penalties and turnovers, and getting stops on defense, Jacob said.

In 2021, when Jacob was the offensive coordinator, the Jaguars had a glorious run, winning their second sectional championship in program history before winning the North Jersey, Group 5 regional title as they defeated Clifton, 30-24, in a triple-overtime thriller at Rutgers University to cap a perfect 13-0 season, with the winning touchdown coming on a 101-yard fumble return by then-senior Ahmad Nalls. With a hungry, determined group, the Jaguars hope to make a similar run this season.

The Jaguars will visit Orange in Week 4. It will be the first time that an East Orange team faces Orange since 2000, when Clifford Scott played Orange in the season opener that season. Clifford Scott merged with East Orange High School in September 2002.

Schedule

Sept. 7: vs. Livingston, 1 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Newark East Side (Eddie Moraes Stadium), 1 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Montclair, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Paterson Eastside (Bauerle Field), 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: vs. West Orange, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26: vs. Clifton, 1 p.m.

Nov. 28: vs. Barringer, 10 a.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino