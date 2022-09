EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team hopes to bounce back from a 21-0 loss at Clifton in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The EOCHS Jaguars will visit Irvington on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Irvington defeated Millville, 25-17, in the Rumble on the Raritan on Friday, Sept. 2, at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway to move to a 2-0 record on the season.