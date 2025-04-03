East Orange Campus HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

East Orange Campus junior Kerla Mathurin lays up a shot against Bloomfield this season.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus girls basketball teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by their divisional coaches.

East Orange Campus HS

Colonial Division

  • First Team: junior guard Arianna McKinnon. 
  • Second Team: junior center Kerla Mathurin.
  • Honorable Mention: junior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre.

McKinnon averaged 15.3 points (353 points) and 4.9 rebounds (112 rebounds) per game to lead the Jaguars to an 11-12 season.

