East Orange Campus HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus girls basketball teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by their divisional coaches.
East Orange Campus HS
Colonial Division
- First Team: junior guard Arianna McKinnon.
- Second Team: junior center Kerla Mathurin.
- Honorable Mention: junior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre.
McKinnon averaged 15.3 points (353 points) and 4.9 rebounds (112 rebounds) per game to lead the Jaguars to an 11-12 season.
Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon