EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team defeated Orange High School, 56-27, during the annual OHS M.L.K. Showcase on Monday, Jan. 15.

Arianna McKinnon had 15 points, Kerla Mathurin had 12 points and 11 rebounds, My’Jaanae Isaacs had 12 points, and Arianna Anderso had 11 points for EOCHS, which improved to 2-7 on the season. OHS moved to 2-10.