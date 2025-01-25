East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team defeats Orange HS

ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — Junior guard Arianna McKinnon had a dominant game with 32 points, 20 rebounds, 14 steals and four assists to power the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team past Orange High School, 80-38, in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday afternoon, Jan. 20.

Junior center Kerla Mathurin had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaguars, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 on the season. EOCHS will host Morristown Beard on Monday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. and host Montclair on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.

OHS lost its third straight game after winning two in a row to move to 6-6 on the season. They lost to West Caldwell Tech, 43-33, Thursday, Jan. 18, and lost to Bard, 48-29, Saturday, Jan. 18, at Weequahic High School in Newark. OHS will visit Newark West Side on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. and visit Technology on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. in Newark.