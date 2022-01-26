East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team defeats Payne Tech

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Junior Brianna English scored 18 points, and senior Triniti Haskins had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 69-33 win over Payne Tech on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Junior Raniyah Green had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals; junior Amani Perdue had 6 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists; and senior Amera Coote had 6 points and four steals for the Lady Jaguars, who improved to a 5-5 overall record.

In previous action, EOCHS fell to Montclair Immaculate, 72-44, on Tuesday, Jan. 18. English had 15 points, and Haskins had 11 points. Coote added 7 points, and Green recorded 6 points. English and Haskins each scored 14 points in the 55-51 home loss to Columbia on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Junior Rakaya Cooper had 7 points, Green had 6 points and freshman Qimara Summers and Coote each had 4 points.