East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team reaches ECT quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Triniti Haskins, a senior guard, scored 32 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds, and junior guard Brianna English had 23 points with six 3-pointers and four steals to lead the fourth-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 96-44 win over No. 13 seed Millburn in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at home.

The Lady Jaguars, who won their sixth straight game and improved to a 10-5 overall record, will host No. 5 seed West Orange in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.

Raniyah Green, a junior, had 13 points and four steals and Rakaya Cooper had 8 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Jaguars.

In earlier action, the Jaguars defeated Newark Lab, 75-25, on Monday, Jan. 31, in Newark in a nonconference game. Haskins had 34 points; English had 21 points; Cooper had 7 points and seven rebounds; Green had 5 points, five assists and five steals; senior Amera Coote had 4 points, eight steals and four rebounds; and junior Amani Perdue had 4 points and four steals.

EOCHS defeated Nutley, 55-43, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Nutley in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Haskins had 20 points, Green had 19 points, English had 7 points, and Cooper had 6 points and five rebounds.

Haskins had 28 points and seven rebounds, and Green had 8 points in the 50-43 win at University on Thursday, Feb. 5, in Newark in a divisional game. English had 7 points, and Perdue had 5 points. EOCHS improved to 6-3 in the division.

To view the ECT bracket, clink on this link:

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2022-ECT-Girls-basketb-bracket-Quarters.pdf

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon