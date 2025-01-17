East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team regroups

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove, 35-32, Thursday, Jan. 9, at EOCHS to improve to 3-4 on the season, bouncing back from an 0-3 start.

Junior guard Arianna McKinnon had 15 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and two assists to lead the Jaguars. Junior center Kerla Mathurin had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Senior forward Arianna Anderson had six points and four rebounds.

In earlier action, the Jaguars defeated Newark Central, 57-50, Saturday, Jan. 4, for their second straight win. McKinnon had 28 points, four assists and three steals. Anderson had 16 points and three assists, and Mathurin had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

EOCHS lost at Bloomfield, 65-32, Tuesday, Jan. 7, to end the winning streak. Anderson had 12 points, McKinnon had nine points and Mathurin had seven points.