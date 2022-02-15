East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team’s win streak ends

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team enjoyed a six-game winning streak that ended with consecutive losses to West Orange.

The fourth-seeded Lady Jaguars lost to fifth-seeded West Orange, 45-43, in the quarterfinal round of the 47th Essex County Tournament at home on Saturday, Feb. 12. East Orange Campus moved to a 10-7 overall record.

Two days earlier, EOCHS fell to West Orange, 51-46, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at West Orange. Senior Triniti Haskins scored a game-high 26 points and added five rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars. Raniyah Green, a junior, had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals, and junior Amani Perdue had 5 points.