East Orange Campus HS girls flag football season begins

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls flag football team will begin the season on Thursday, April 14, at Union City at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Jaguars were one of few teams during the inaugural season for girls flag football in the state last spring.

The head coach is Derrick Johnson, who is also the longtime EOCHS girls head basketball coach.

The school is still abuzz about football. East Orange Campus last fall saw its football team complete a perfect 13-0 season, in which the Jaguars won the state sectional and regional championships.

The girls flag football team’s second game will be on April 22 at Nutley.

Here is the rest of the schedule: