East Orange Campus HS girls hoops gains No. 4 seed in ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team received the No. 4 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Lady Jaguars, under head coach Derrick Johnson, will host a first-round game on Saturday, Feb. 5, against the preliminary-round winner between No. 13 seed Millburn and No. 20 seed Payne Tech.

Immaculate Conception of Montclair is the No. 1 seed. Columbia is the No. 2 seed and University is the No. 3 seed in the 31-team tournament.

The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and the championship game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at sites to be determined.

Last year’s ECT was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. University won the 2020 ECT title. This is the 47th ECT, which began in 1975.

The Jaguars defeated West Essex, 68-39, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home. Triniti Haskins had 23 points with five 3-pointers, four rebounds and three steals; Brianna English had 17 points with four 3-pointers and six rebounds; Raniyah Green had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals; Rakaya Cooper had 4 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks; and Amani Perdue had 3 points, four rebounds and four assists. EOCHS improved to 6-5 overall on the season.

