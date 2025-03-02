East Orange Campus HS girls hoops team defeats Orange HS

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ — Junior Arianna McKinnon had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists; and senior Ariyanna Anderson had 14 points to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 47-30 home win over Orange High School on Friday, Feb. 21.

Senior Tiyana Collington had six points, junior Kerla Mathurin had three points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots; and sophomore Tawaaseeyah Abdullah had three points for the Jaguars, who improved to 11-12 on the season. Orange moved to 14-12.

In earlier action, EOCHS defeated Cedar Grove, 44-17, at home on Monday, Feb. 17. McKinnon had 14 points, 15 rebounds and six steals; Anderson had 13 points; Mathurin had nine points, 14 rebounds, eight blocked shots and four assists; Collington had six points; and Abdullah added three points.

The Jaguars lost at Verona, 52-35, on Tuesday, Jan. 18. McKinnon had a game-high 17 points with six rebounds; Mathurin had 11 points, 20 rebounds and three steals; and Khaliyah Jean-PIere had four points and 11 rebounds.

The OHS Tornadoes were scheduled to host Somerville in the final regular-season game on Monday, Feb. 24, and were scheduled to visit top-seeded Chatham in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Orange is the No. 16 seed.

In earlier action, Orange defeated Newark Tech, 57-49, Saturday, Feb. 15, at home. Sophomore Shamia Fyer had 27 points, four assists and three rebounds; sophomore Phoenix Fraser had 16 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots; sophomore Soukeinatou Sacko had eight points and two rebounds; senior Luvenia Morton added six points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; senior Kalea Epitime had four rebounds; and senior Chantel Brewster added three rebounds and two assists.

Fryer had 30 points, six assists and three rebounds; and Fraser had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds to lead OHS to a 73-21 win over Golda Och Academy (West Orange) on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Morton had eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals; Sacko had six points, six rebounds and two assists; sophomore Angelina Borches had four points, five rebounds and three steals; and Epitime added three points and five rebounds.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon